Motorola Razr 2027: What we want to see

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Motorola just rolled out the 2026 Razr series, and once again, we're just getting incremental upgrades. The book-style Moto Razr Fold is exciting in its own right as Motorola is finally going after Samsung and Google in this area, but that foldable is coming a little later in the year.

But the Razr, Razr+, and Razr Ultra are mostly unchanged from their predecessors, and if anything, the base-level Razr is the one that has modest upgrades. With Motorola not changing much this generation, the attention turns to next year, and whether we'll get better hardware on next-gen Razr devices — this is what I want to see with Motorola's 2027 foldables. Obviously, there's no tangible information on what Motorola is planning with its 2027 refresh, but I will add all relevant details to this post once they're available.

We need 256GB of storage

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

While the base-model Moto Razr has a lot to offer, it comes in at $799 now, $100 costlier than its predecessor. Annoyingly, it gets just 128GB of base storage, and that's just not enough in 2026. I switch between phones on a weekly basis, and 128GB is no longer enough to accommodate all my apps, much less the hundreds of photos I take on a weekly basis.

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