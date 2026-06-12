5 ways the Razr Fold 2027 can improve on Motorola's already-excellent foldable

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The Motorola Razr Fold has arrived, and there's a lot to like about Motorola's first book-style foldable. From its performance to the impressive cameras, the Razr Fold is a great first attempt at this type of foldable phone, making it a worthy competitor to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold lineup.

But even though the Razr Fold just hit store shelves, we're already looking forward to the next iteration and how the company can improve upon an already great package. So, after spending several weeks with the Razr Fold, here's what I want to see out of the Razr Fold 2027.