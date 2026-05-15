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Does the Motorola Razr Fold support Qi2 wireless charging? Best answer: No, the Motorola Razr Fold does not support Qi2 charging, either natively or via a case. It should be able to do Qi EPP charging up to 15W or 50W if you use the TurboPower Charger (sold separately).

Should the lack of Qi2 stop you from buying the Razr Fold?

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(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Motorola only talks about the 50W wireless charging that the Razr Fold supports, provided you spring for the Motorola 50W Wireless TurboPower Charger separately. The fact is that the Razr Fold simply does not support the Qi2 standard, either natively or with the help of a case, and that's a shame. In an age when big guns like Google and Samsung have adopted this tech in their flagship phones, it's strange that Motorola decided to leave it out.

We asked Motorola why it did not include the Qi2 standard on the Razr Fold, and it had this to say to us:

"As with all our devices, we try to create a balance of features to ensure it meets the needs of our consumers. The motorola razr fold, razr ultra, razr+, and razr all deliver over 30 hours of battery life as well as super-fast charging that provides power for the day in just 8-15 minutes and wireless charging for added convenience."

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With Qi2 support increasingly popular in third-party accessories, the ability to wirelessly fast-charge the Razr Fold outside your home would have been a nice perk. Unfortunately, this isn't possible, but I don't think it should dissuade you from considering this phone.

Even though it's Motorola's debut offering, we do not doubt that the Razr Fold will be one of the best foldable phones to buy in 2026, if not one of the best Motorola phones. Pre-orders began on May 14, and the phone goes on sale on May 21.