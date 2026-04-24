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Will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 support Qi2 magnetic charging? Best answer: It's not available yet, but when the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 arrives, likely later this summer, the suspicion is that it will support Qi2 wireless charging in the same way the current generation foldable, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, does. With the Galaxy Z Fold 7, you can enjoy Qi2 wireless charging with a caveat: only with a compatible case. It's likely this won't change for the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

What we know so far and what we expect

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is among the best foldable phones you can buy right now. Its successor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, is anticipated to launch this summer, but there are already a few rumors circulating about it. When it comes to wireless charging, the speculation is that this will remain unchanged from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

This means that the phone will likely have the capability to charge at faster Qi2 15W wireless speeds. However, like with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, you will require a compatible case to achieve this because the phone itself probably won't have strong enough built-in magnets.

Thus, it will technically be a Qi2-ready phone and not one with full Qi2 magnets built-in like the iPhone 17 with MagSafe and the Google Pixel 10 with Pixelsnap. In fact, Samsung has yet to launch any phone with built-in Qi2 charging: even the Samsung Galaxy S26 series devices lack native Qi2 charging.

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When it comes to power and charging in general, however, there may be some other upgrades with the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a 4,400mAh battery and charges at a wired speed of 25W. Early leaks suggest that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be slightly thicker and wider than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which could be at least in part to house a more powerful battery. Rumors claim the battery could be as large as 5,000mAh.

That's still a far cry from some of the latest devices sporting 7,000mAh and higher batteries. The new OnePlus Nord 6, even has a massive 9,000mAh battery for its version for the India market! The unconfirmed expectation is that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 may also significantly increase wired charging speeds to 45W, which is a significant jump from 25W in the Galaxy Z Fold 7. So, that's a plus.

Samsung has never been known for offering exceptional battery life or cutting edge charging speeds in its phones. Even if the rumored 45W wired charging turns out to be true, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 would still be world's behind others. Consider that the OnePlus 15 has a 7,300mAh battery and charges at 80W or 120W wired speeds. However, faster wired charging for a foldable phone for those who need to get up and running quickly will be appreciated, even if it isn't as fast as some non-foldables.

Though a lack of built-in Qi2 magnets would be a bummer, chances are you'll put a case on the phone anyway. So, why not find a Qi2 compatible case? With that, you would be able to recharge the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 on Qi2 chargers using the maximum speed, plus attach accessories like phone grips and stands. It's a wait and see for now, but I'd be surprised if Samsung builds the magnets for Qi2 charging into the phone. The guess is that it will remain Qi2 ready for now.