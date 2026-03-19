Getting 25W wireless charging on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is trickier than it should be

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What you need to know

Galaxy S26 Ultra supports up to 25 W wireless charging, but most users struggle to hit those speeds reliably.

Samsung requires specific chargers and magnetic cases, as the phone lacks built-in Qi2 magnets.

Tests show even official Samsung cases often cap wireless charging speeds around 15W instead of 25W.

Alongside improving wired charging to 60W on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung also increased wireless charging speeds up to 25W. However, it appears most users may not be able to achieve those speeds reliably.

Samsung once again skipped adding built-in Qi2 magnets on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Instead, it continues to rely on the same approach as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, asking users to use a compatible magnetic case for 'Super Fast Wireless Charging' up to 25W. Even then, reaching those speeds reliably does not seem possible in many cases.

For this faster wireless charging, Samsung recommends using its first-party magnetic wireless charger with a 45W travel adapter and official magnetic cases for proper alignment. If you use other accessories, it appears unlikely you will consistently reach the advertised 25W speeds.

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(Image credit: Reddit r/drband)

A user on Reddit reached out to case maker dbrand, noting that their Grip case was only delivering around 15W instead of the expected 25W. The company responded by saying not all cases can achieve 25W wireless charging, citing Samsung's use of 'proprietary Qi2.2 magnets' in its first-party cases, which third-party brands cannot fully replicate.

Dbrand also said it tested several cases, including Samsung's own Silicone Magnet, Clear Magnet, Rugged Magnet, and Slim Magnet cases, along with the official 45W charger.

Even with these combinations, they were unable to exceed 15W charging speeds. This suggests the issue is not limited to third-party accessories, as even Samsung's own cases struggle to hit the claimed speeds.

Android Central's Take

This situation feels unnecessarily complicated. Samsung could have avoided much of this confusion by including built-in Qi2 magnets on the phone itself. Instead, the current approach creates inconsistency and frustration around something as basic as charging.

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What makes things more confusing is that Samsung labels both 15W and 25W as 'Super Fast Wireless Charging.' This makes it difficult for users to know how fast their phone is actually charging. We will reach out to Samsung for clarification and update once we have more details.