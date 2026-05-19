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What you need to know

Oura announced a partnership with the sleep technology company, Resmed, to help people who might be struggling with OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

Oura Members' logged data will feed right into Resmed's portion, which offers information based on your readings, while also connecting you to care providers if needed.

Recent Oura updates have included a Vita Health partnership for metabollic health, and important women's health updates.

Getting enough rest is a sentiment as old as time, but people often neglect it, so Oura is announcing a new partnership to make sure people pay attention.

In a press release, the leading health technology company, Resmed, took the reins to highlight its partnership with Oura. The purpose is to expand the selection of available sleep health education and "pathways to care." The post states, "Sleep is increasingly recognized as a key pillar of long-term health, yet it remains widely underprioritized." While sleep tracking has been on the rise in wearables (16% to 53% in adults in 2026), people still ignore early adverse signs.

With Resmed joining Oura's fight, users will find educational resources and a new "sleep assessment" to understand their sleep health. What's more, getting users engaged with independent care providers is another step Resmed looks to bring to Oura's systems. As this partnership arrives on devices, users will have the option to connect (virtually or in-person) with care providers to discuss any sleep health concerns.

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