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What you need to know

Ultrahuman announces a partnership with Les Mills, bringing studio-quality workouts to users and biomarker data influenced recommendations.

Using biomarkers, the Ultrahuman app takes into account key data about your recovery to either push you the following day or tell you to take it slow.

For women's health, data based on your cycle will also influence your activity level the next day.

Ultrahuman Ring AIR and PRO users receive the Les Mills PowerPlug on April 22 for $11.99 per month or at $99 per year.

Ultrahuman is coming forward this week with a partnership that aims to make the workout process easy for users looking to push or relax themselves.

In a press release, Ultrahuman announces that it has partnered with the studio-quality workout company, Les Mills. Both companies are trying to tackle a real issue with wearables: a true understanding if you've "under-recovered" or are ready to go. Ultrahuman says that, if your device says you need rest, your training plan will continue as if you were at your finest. Together with biomarker data, the Ultrahuman Ring and Les Mills work to help to close the gap "between wearable insights and real-world training decisions."

Ultrahuman Ring AIR and PRO users are now receiving the Les Mills PowerPlug, which leverages biomarker data to help their desired fitness goal: Strength, Cardio, Flexibility, or General Fitness (chosen after downloading). Additionally, you can decide your preferred training days and session length.

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Recommendations for your future workouts will consider your recovery, sleep, and cycle data obtained from your smart ring. However, your recovery is what's key. Ultrahuman says Dynamic Recovery influences these recommendations, which can involve workout intensity and type. Your recovery data will fluctuate depending on how much you moved that night, your non-sleep deep rest, and any naps.

Upon waking up, and if everything is good, the Ultrahuman app will show BODYPUMP or BODYCOMBAT. But if you need rest, you'll see BODYBALANCE.

One more rep

(Image credit: Ultrahuman)

Women looking to take their workouts to another level will find aid based on their cycle. "High-energy" phases, such as ovulatory or follicular, would yield GRIT and BODYCOMBAT recommendations. However, luteal will likely encourage you to take it easy with yoga.

Ultrahuman and Les Mills aim for a "constant feedback loop" with this partnership. Your smart ring obtains a load of data while you're working out, and that shines in a few ways. Workout stats, recovery predictions, movement/muscle tracking, and "daily goal updates" are data sets that help your following day's recommended workouts. The longer you exercise and keep wearing your ring, the more accurate Ultrahuman says these recommendations will become.