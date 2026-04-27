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What you need to know

Spotify announces that it's expanding into Fitness, bringing a dedicated hub for free and Premium users.

This hub will feature guided workouts from established wellness creators, offering yoga classes and more.

Premium users will additionally take advantage of Spotify's partnership with Peloton in "supported markets."

Popping in your earbuds during a workout is probably second nature to most users, but now Spotify wants to do more with guided workouts.

A press release shared Spotify's new ambitions to step into the world of fitness this week in a way that feels proper and fleshed out. The company states that this new fitness category will introduce "guided workout experiences on Spotify, bringing fitness into the same ecosystem as music, podcasts, audiobooks, and video." According to its data, Spotify says "nearly 70% of Premium users work out monthly," and there are more than 150 million fitness playlists "active globally."

There's seemingly strong interest around vibing while we're working out. To get this done, free and Premium users will find access to a selection of "curated playlists, as well as content from established wellness creators." Spotify is leaning on Yoga with Kassandra, Sweaty Studio, Chloe Ting, Pilates Body by Raven, and more with its fitness introduction.

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Additionally, Premium users are receiving support for a recognizable brand: Peloton. Through this partnership, users will have access to 1,400 ad-free on-demand workout classes "as part of their existing subscription." Spotify stresses that users will need no extra equipment to engage with Peloton's workouts for cardio, strength, yoga, and more.

It's worth noting that not everyone will see these Peloton workouts. Spotify says this is rolling out in supported markets only. Once this arrives, users should head to Spotify > Search: Fitness to access the new hub.

Earbuds in, Spotify Fitness on

(Image credit: Spotify)

What's interesting about Spotify's expansion into fitness is that users have been using the platform for heart-pumping vibes. The company states that ever since Prompted Playlists debuted, it has noted a "growing demand" for content like this. Fitness and workout content is reportedly "ranking among the top use cases" for Prompted Playlists.

If you missed it, this feature debuted in the U.S. and Canada earlier this year. It's like giving your description to an AI bot. With Prompted Playlists, users can write a description of the type of music they want to hear, and the platform will create it for them. It will factor in your account history, cultural influences, genre, and more. Users can head into Spotify > Create > Prompted Playlists to get started.