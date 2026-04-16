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What you need to know

Spotify announced that it's rolling out a redesigned version of its app for Android and iOS tablets.

This rework provides an "adaptable" experience for tablets that shifts with your device's orientation to ensure the elements remain clean and smooth.

Spotify also announced an expansion of its Bookshop.org partnership to Android users in the U.S. and the U.K.

Large-screen support on Android (tablets, usually) is always getting reworked and refreshed, and now Spotify is getting in on that.

This morning (Apr 16), Spotify announced that it's rolling out a major redesign for tablet users, aiming to make its app smarter and "more responsive." Nicole Burrow, head of design, consumer experience at Spotify, commented, saying, "From TV to desktop to the car, we’ve been designing Spotify to feel native to each screen—and now we’re bringing that same experience to tablets." This redesign for Spotify isn't just about shifting elements around; it's about an "adaptive" orientation experience that moves with your tablet.

The company says its UI now "reconfigures" when you shift your tablet between landscape and portrait modes. In doing so, Spotify says it was able to keep the feel and familiarity of using Spotify on your Android phone with this tablet redesign. The nav bar at the bottom still retains the standard options (Home, Search, Your Library, and Create), while the side bar—collapsible with this rework—offers your profile and more.

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Spotify highlights the inclusion of scrollable content in its sidebar in this update, without affecting your listening.

Listening and browsing fuel Spotify's other updates, as "parallel browsing" lets tablet users view their music or music videos while browsing their library or recommended playlists. Moreover, the "Switch to Video" toggle has reportedly been moved to a more convenient placement for users.

Reworks & Books

(Image credit: Spotify)

This new tablet experience should begin rolling out on Android and iOS tablets today (Apr 16).

Spotify's returned for a double-whammy this week, as it just revealed a new set of upgrades for readers (and listeners). Audiobooks took a step up this week, as Spotify expanded its language support for Page Match to include 30 additional languages. Page Match lets users sync their audiobook's placement with their physical book's placement. Speaking of holding real books, Spotify's partnership with Bookshop.org finally made its way to the U.S. and the U.K. as promised.

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Consumers interested in purchasing a book can do so on Spotify via Bookshop. When this partnership was first revealed, Bookshop stated that purchases made would help support local shops.

Android Central's Take

The old tablet look for Spotify desperately needed this refresh. If you were to compare, you'd notice just how different the two versions look. One's a little clunky, while the updated one takes that a step further with some much needed large-screen reworks. While it does feel similar to the regular mobile app for phones, it also gives me desktop vibes. Spotify's PC app is pretty smooth, and the refresh gives me that PC vibe, but for tablets (since the nav bar is there).