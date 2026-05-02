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What you need to know

Netflix announces that its mobile app redesign is rolling out across several countries.

The app now displays commonly used content, like shows, movies, categories, and more front and center.

Another major highlight is the "Clips" feed where users can scroll a set of relevant vertical videos to find new shows or movies to watch.

Netflix is extending its resources to redesign its mobile experience, and users can expect that rolling out now.

Netflix announced this week that its major mobile app rework is now rolling out in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, and South Africa. It's no surprise that many people are on their phones constantly throughout the day, and many also watch their shows or movies there, too. In this redesign, Netflix states it's putting "what you care about front and center, with streamlined navigation and a visual, vertical discovery experience that feels right at home on your phone."

Users will notice a top navigation bar packed with Shows, Movies, Podcasts, New & Hot, and Categories. Beneath that will be some highlighted content before users scroll down into your Continue Watching, Top Picks, and more.

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(Image credit: Netflix)

A significant portion of work for this redesign went into Netflix's new "Clips" feed. If you're familiar with Reels on Instagram or YouTube Shorts, then you'll feel quite comfortable. Netflix says this vertical video feed was "designed for the way you actually use your phone: quick, visual, and easy to tap into something that catches your eye."

The Clips feed is intended to feel personalized, as viewers can find something new to watch that might interest them "without endless scrolling." If you've found a show or movie that you like, users will notice an "Add to My List" button. Moreover, sharing shows or movies you love with other people is half the fun. Users can share a clip from their feed via text or social media.

Additionally, aside from what's relevant to you, users can "Explore" Clips. Through this, users will enter the wide expanse that is Netflix's entertainment catalog to find content they never knew they'd like.