Netflix is overpriced — these are the 3 streaming services I recommend instead

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I have a confession to make — I paid for an expensive monthly Netflix subscription for way longer than I probably should have. Netflix is the streaming service that started it all, and it's known for outstanding originals and a standout content library. It's a streaming giant, and if you're only subscribing to one platform, it feels like it should be Netflix, right? I'm not so sure that's true anymore.

For a while, I was paying for Netflix out of obligation rather than value. After all, the streaming wars are well underway, and Netflix's library of content has been thinned as a result. Content rights holders have pulled back their licenses for use on their own streaming services, rather than giving them all to Netflix. The shows and movies I paid a monthly fee to Netflix for aren't even on the platform anymore, and recent Netflix originals underwhelmed me.

That's why I canceled my Netflix subscription for good last year, and after the latest round of price hikes, I'm glad I did. The base, ad-supported plan is a dollar more expensive, while the two ad-free plans are $2 more expensive. That's on a monthly basis, so the recurring costs will add up over time. It might seem like a nominal increase, but if you aren't getting extra value out of it, why pay more?

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At $27 for a 4K plan with spatial audio, Netflix subscriptions simply aren't worth the cost. That's why I pay for three streaming services instead.

Paramount Plus

(Image credit: Keegan Prosser / Android Central)

Paramount Plus is my favorite subscription service, and for as little as $9 per month for the Essential plan, you can watch loads of content. I subscribe to the Premium plan for only $13 per month, which eliminates ads and supports Showtime originals, video downloads, and live streaming of CBS and live sports. You can stream on three devices simultaneously, and Paramount Plus won't try to lock you out if you travel or share your password.

The content library is what sells Paramount Plus for me. The service includes the best dramas airing on CBS, including long-running series like "NCIS," "Criminal Minds," and "Blue Bloods." It also includes incredible originals, namely the Taylor Sheridan collection, which features the "Yellowstone" universe, "Mayor of Kingstown," "Tulsa King," and "Landman." Finally, you get Paramount movies like the "Transformers" franchise.

I don't think you'll find a better combination of TV series and movies available on one platform than Paramount Plus offers.

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To round out the experience, live CBS streaming is a great perk, especially during sports season. You can stream the NFL on CBS, the UEFA Champions League, live UFC fights, and college basketball games — including March Madness.