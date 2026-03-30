Netflix's latest price hike is here, and I’m struggling to find the value in a $27 4K plan

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What you need to know

Netflix is raising prices again across all tiers in the US and Canada — its second hike in roughly 14 months.

The ad-supported plan jumps to $8.99 (+$1), while ad-free plans climb to $19.99 and $26.99 (+$2 each).

Adding extra members now costs more too, with fees rising to $7.99 (ads) and $9.99 (ad-free).

If you were hoping prices might finally stop going up, Netflix has some disappointing news. Just a little over a year since its last increase, the streaming giant is raising prices again for every subscription tier in the U.S. and Canada.

Netflix has raised the price of its ad-supported plan by one dollar and its ad-free plans by two dollars, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Here’s what the new monthly costs look like:

Standard with Ads: $8.99 (was $7.99)

Standard (Ad-Free): $19.99 (was $17.99)

Premium (4K + Spatial Audio): $26.99 (was $24.99)

If you share your account with family members who don’t live with you, there’s another price increase. The cost to add an extra member has gone up by $1, so it’s now $7.99 for ad-supported plans and $9.99 for ad-free plans.

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Aggressive timeline

If this feels familiar, it’s because it is. This is Netflix’s second price increase in about 14 months, after the one in January 2025. Analysts thought the company would wait until late 2026 for another hike, but that changed.

The reason for these price hikes is a mix of big spending and deals that didn’t work out. Netflix recently dropped its $83 billion bid to buy Warner Bros. Discovery. Even though that deal fell through, Netflix is still planning to spend $20 billion on content this year, including live events like the MLB Opening Day stream and new formats such as video podcasts and cloud gaming.

For new subscribers, these prices are already in effect. If you’re already a member, watch your email—Netflix says it will let you know at least 30 days before the new rate shows up on your bill.

Be sure to consider your options before your next bill. With the Premium plan getting close to $30, it’s harder for casual viewers to see the value. You can switch to the $8.99 ad-supported tier to save money, but if prices keep rising every year, even the budget option may not stay affordable.

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Android Central's Take

Honestly, I’m having a hard time finding the value in this latest price increase. Netflix wants us to believe that paying almost $30 a month for 4K is worth it because of new features like MLB games and cloud gaming, even though most people didn’t ask for them. It feels like we’re paying for their failed $83 billion deal. While the company says we’ll get more content, it really just means paying more for the same library. At this rate, I wouldn’t be surprised if it adds a “Remote Control Convenience Fee” by 2027. If it's testing how much we’ll pay before canceling, it's getting close to the limit.