Netflix ordered to pay back millions of subscribers in landmark ruling

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What you need to know

A court in Rome ruled that seven years of Netflix price hikes (2017–2024) were illegal because the company failed to provide specific, justified reasons for the increases in its contracts.

Long-term Italian subscribers could see significant refunds: up to €500 for Premium users and €250 for those on the Standard plan.

Netflix has 90 days to notify all affected customers through its website and national media or face a €700 daily fine.

Just days after hiking prices again for U.S. customers, Netflix has been slapped with a court ruling in Italy that could force the streamer to hand back hundreds of euros to long-time subscribers.

Android Central's Take I find it ironic that Netflix spent years trying to stop password sharing to make more money, but now it might owe billions because it did not follow basic consumer laws. If the company had focused more on providing value and less on finding ways to charge customers extra, it might have avoided this €500-per-person mess.

Italian consumer group Movimento Consumatori sued Netflix over four price increases between 2017 and 2024, according to Ars Technica. The problem was that Netflix's contracts reportedly did not explain why prices could change in the future.

Italy's Consumer Code says companies cannot raise rates without a clear, justified reason in the contract. The court agreed and ruled on April 1 that Netflix's price hikes broke these rules.

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Massive potential payouts

What does this mean for subscribers? Someone on the premium plan who has paid since 2017 could get about €500 back. Standard plan users might receive around €250.

Android Central's Take I'm truly glad for Italian users. This court ruling shows that a streaming giant's 'take it or leave it' price hikes are not always protected by law; sometimes, they are just hidden in unclear contract terms. This is a clear win for consumers. Still, Netflix is not suddenly changing its ways. The company is appealing the decision, not apologizing, and it changed its terms last year to allow future price increases. So what does this mean for you? It means you should not expect a company to always act fairly.

The court also told Netflix to lower current prices to what they were before the increases, such as €11.99 instead of €19.99 for premium and €9.99 instead of €13.99 for standard.

Netflix has 90 days to inform millions of current and former Italian customers by email, mail, its website, and national newspapers. If it fails to do so, it will face a daily penalty of €700.

Movimento Consumatori has said it will file a class-action lawsuit if Netflix does not comply right away.

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Before you check your bank account, remember that this ruling only applies in Italy. Netflix is already appealing and says its terms have always followed local law. The company also updated its contract terms in April 2025 to better explain future changes, so price increases after that date are probably allowed.

For now, Italian subscribers may finally see a positive outcome. For everyone else, the latest price hike still stands unless your local consumer group takes similar action.