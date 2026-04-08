Google's $135M Android data settlement is getting closer, and you can now set your payout method

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What you need to know

Android users in the US can now start the process of claiming payouts as Google begins settling the $135 million data lawsuit case.

Eligible users must have used Android with cellular data between November 2017 and the final approval date.

Users can choose payouts via PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, ACH, or virtual card through the settlement website.

Final payouts depend on claims and approval, with a maximum of about $100 expected per eligible user.

It's not every day you get paid by a big tech company, but today might be your lucky day. Android users in the U.S. can now file their preferred payment method for their settlement payouts as Google comes close to settling the $135 million Android data case.

Google has been facing a class action lawsuit since November 2020, which alleged that the company collected and transferred Android users' cellular data without proper consent. The lawsuit claimed that Android devices performed "passive data transfers" in the background, even when the phone was idle, apps were closed, and location services were turned off.

Earlier this year, Google was ordered to pay $135 million to settle the case, and now users can choose how they want to receive their payments. As spotted by ClaimHub24 (via Android Authority), the settlement website is now live, and eligible Android users in the U.S. can submit their preferred payment method.

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To be eligible, you must have used an Android smartphone with cellular data between November 12, 2017, and the date of the final order. Normally, you would need to submit a claim form, but in this case, you can directly complete a payment election form.

(Image credit: Samuel Contreras / Android Central)

Users can choose to receive their payout via PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, ACH, or a virtual Mastercard. The website notes that if you don't select a payment method, the Settlement Administrator will still attempt to send your payment, but you may risk not receiving it if those attempts fail.

It's also worth noting that California residents are excluded from this settlement, as they are covered under a separate $314 million lawsuit.

As for payouts in the $135 million case, the maximum amount is expected to be up to $100 per person. However, the final amount will depend on how many people file claims, along with deductions for administration costs, taxes, and legal fees.

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Keep in mind that you can currently only file your preferred payment method. The actual payouts will only be processed after final approval. The final approval hearing is scheduled for June 23, 2026, and payments will be issued only if the settlement is approved.

Android Central's Take

Free money is always nice, but this also highlights how casually our data gets used in the background (and Google still hasn't admitted any wrongdoing). And, sure, $100 is not life-changing, but if you're eligible, there is absolutely no reason to skip filing for it.