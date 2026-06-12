Galaxy phones are finally getting a feature Android users have wanted for years

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What you need to know

One UI 9 finally adds a network speed meter to Galaxy phones.

Users can now monitor real-time upload and download speeds directly from the status bar while connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data.

The feature arrives through Good Lock's updated QuickStar module, eliminating the need for third-party apps or root-based workarounds.

Samsung has packed Galaxy phones with customization options for quite some time, but one surprisingly common Android feature has been missing. Finally, that changes with One UI 9.

The new software update from Samsung includes a built-in network speed indicator that allows users to view real-time upload and download speeds from the status bar, as spotted by SammyGuru. It’s a feature many Chinese Android brands have had for years, and Galaxy owners have repeatedly asked Samsung to add.

Previously, users of Galaxy devices who wanted this feature had to resort to third-party applications or unofficial hacks that required root access. With One UI 9, there’s a more official way through Samsung’s Good Lock ecosystem.

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The feature hides inside QuickStar

The new choice comes through an upgraded version of QuickStar, one of the customization modules of Good Lock. After you enable it, the indicator will appear next to the existing status bar icons and will show you the current network speeds when you’re connected to either Wi-Fi or mobile data. Readout can change between KB/s, MB/s, and GB/s depending on the amount of traffic.

The feature isn’t replacing the existing Wi-Fi or cellular signal indicators, but it’s showing how fast data is moving. Instead, it offers users a different way to quickly determine if it’s the internet connection itself that’s causing a slow download, buffering video, or laggy app.

One UI 9 is currently in beta and is limited to the Galaxy S26 series in select markets like the U.S., UK, Germany, India, Poland, and South Korea. Samsung is expected to extend the rollout to older flagship models in the coming months.

Android Central's Take

I'm pleased to see Samsung finally implementing this feature, as a network speed meter is surprisingly useful once you have it. That said, it’s hard not to wonder why Galaxy users had to wait so long for something many Android brands have offered for years. And placing it behind Good Lock, as opposed to a simple toggle in settings, feels like Samsung is treating a basic quality of life feature as an enthusiast extra when it should have been standard from the start.