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What you need to know

Samsung has reportedly started rolling out One UI 9 Beta 2 for Galaxy S26 devices in the U.K.

The patch carries a 1.6GB download, and the company primarily highlights bug fixes in its changelog.

One UI 9 Beta 1 rolled out only two weeks ago with a few UI changes for its Quick Panel and new customization options for Samsung Notes.

Hope you're strapped in, Samsung's One UI 9 development cruises along with another beta en route to eligible phones.

Samsung is reportedly starting to roll out One UI 9 Beta 2 to enrolled Galaxy S26 units for one region, at least. Android Authority reports that it has received Beta 2 on a Galaxy S26 Ultra registered in the U.K. this week. This second beta is quite large, as the publication reports a 1.6GB download upon receiving. What's funny is that the changelog for this update isn't as detailed (or extensive) as the download size would have us believe.

Primarily, all Samsung has detailed for Beta 2 are bug fixes. The company says it's rolling out fixes for the game booster's "entry point setting error," an issue where the lock screen "gradually moves down," and a problem users encountered when deleting messages "in bulk." LockStar is a part of Samsung's Good Lock system, which opens up a new world of device customization for users.