This Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 battery leak has me more excited than any new AI feature

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What you need to know

A new leak claims the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 may pack a battery rated at 784mAh, potentially marketed as 800mAh.

The Galaxy Watch 9 (40mm) is also tipped to receive a larger 382mAh battery, around 23% bigger than its predecessor.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite chip is also expected to debut in the Ultra 2, combining improved efficiency with a larger battery for longer runtimes.

Recently, the 3C certification database revealed the charging details of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watches. Now, a new report claims the company’s next premium smartwatches could finally deliver on one of the biggest demands from power users: longer battery life.

A new report from SamMobile suggests the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could have a significantly bigger battery. If the report turns out to be true, then this could be one of the biggest hardware upgrades the Ultra lineup has seen to date.

Battery life has always been a compromise on Wear OS devices. The original Galaxy Watch Ultra launched with a 590mAh battery, which was already one of the largest cells Samsung had ever put inside a smartwatch. In real-life tests, many owners managed to get almost three days between charges, putting it among the better-performing Wear OS watches in that regard. Still, competitors have continued to close the gap, and users have consistently asked Samsung for even more endurance.

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Based on information uncovered by SamMobile, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could be equipped with a battery rated for 784mAh. Samsung could push that number as 800mAh, a roughly 35% jump from the current model.

The larger battery reportedly won't be the only upgrade. The watch is also rumored to be paired with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear Elite processor. With a more efficient chip and a much larger battery, we could see noticeably longer runtimes than previous Galaxy Watch Ultra models. Some reports indicate that Samsung could offer more than three days of battery life.

Trickle-down upgrades

The leak also mentions improvements elsewhere in Samsung’s smartwatch lineup. The Galaxy Watch 9 (40mm) is said to feature a 382mAh battery, which is about 23% larger than the 325mAh cell in the previous model. Meanwhile, earlier reports suggest that the 44mm model could stick with a 435mAh battery.

Samsung is apparently prepping three new wearables for launch: the Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch 9 Classic, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. All three are expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 at Samsung’s next Unpacked event with retail availability most likely to kick off in August.

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Android Central's Take

Battery life has been one of the most common complaints about Wear OS watches for years, and this potential upgrade seems more like Samsung finally addressing a long-standing request from many buyers rather than an unexpected bonus. If these leaks are true, then the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could be a great upgrade, but giving users more battery after years of compromises does not exactly deserve a standing ovation.