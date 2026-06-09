Click for next article

What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 reportedly obtained charging certification in the 3C database for the Chinese market.

It was found that the watches feature 10W wired charging, which keeps things identical to the last iterations.

Samsung recently highlighted its major Health app rework for June, which includes features we can expect on its next Galaxy Watches.

Galaxy Watch rumors have been slow these past few months, but a new report claims Samsung's devices have just obtained an important certification.

A report by SammyGuru states it discovered a crucial 3C certification database listing for the Galaxy Watch 9 and the Watch Ultra 2. This certification concerns the Chinese market for devices; however, it typically involves battery/charging details that have been approved. According to its discovery, the Galaxy Watch 9 is listed with 10W wired charging support.

The publication found that the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will also support 10W wired charging. It reiterates that these numbers are identical to the original Watch Ultra and the Watch 8. Battery totals weren't listed in this 3C database for the watches, leaving only our hopes and dreams for potential upgrades. The good thing here is this apparent listing, as it typically precedes an official reveal. We are expecting these devices at Samsung's summer Unpacked.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The publication made an interesting note, pointing out that there are rumors about a "Galaxy Watch 9 Classic." We saw this speculated as well by GSMArena, so this will be something to keep an eye on this summer.

Time for the Galaxy

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Android Central's Take Considering what Samsung stated for its Health app overhaul, the next Galaxy Watches seem to have user health in the spotlight. I think this is a good move. These watches have consistently moved in this direction, and Samsung doubling down on that seems like the most obvious trend.

The Galaxy Watch 9 has moved to the forefront of our minds ever since an apparent firmware leak was reported. In late March, the software for the upcoming watch supposedly appeared on a U.S. test server. Usually, this occurs after a significant portion of the work has been completed for the device (like its entire build). Earlier rumors suggest the watch could feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite for performance and efficiency increases.

While we are curious if Samsung has worked in any battery capacity upgrades, there's a chance it could stick to the same 435mAh cell. Efficiency and better battery life are two aspects we'd like to see Samsung improve on the Watch Ultra 2, as well. Workout tracking was another issue that the original Watch Ultra struggled with, which we'd like to see rectified on the second go-around.

It's also worth mentioning the major overhaul Samsung has planned for its Health app. The company listed a series of features that users will find, which we can expect on its next Galaxy Watches.