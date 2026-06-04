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What you need to know

The Samsung Health app is preparing to rollout a major redesign on devices on June 8, while also including features en route to the next Galaxy Watch.

The app prepares features like Vitals, which combines five crucial health metrics for users, Daily Cardio Load, Heart Health Score, and more.

Samsung is also rolling out proactive updates for its Antioxidant Index and AGEs Index, alongside the all-new Hearing Health.

Galaxy users are in for a treat this week with a glimpse of Samsung's overhauled Health app, which aims to be a clearer wellness companion.

A press release told the whole story: Samsung Health is getting upgraded "with a new look that helps users see a holistic view of their health data." What follows is set to begin rolling out on June 8. The company shared its blog post, which states that managing your overall health views will become easier with this new revamp. Simplification is the name of the game for Samsung. The app will turn the heavy, statistical biometric data into "simple, actionable guidance."

Also, what's a major upgrade from Samsung without a little AI to help in the background? AI will empower the app's Energy Score, alongside a home screen redesign that streamlines its layout to display Sleep, Activity, Nutrition, Mindfulness, and (the new) Vitals with ease.

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Android Central's Take Insights that matter make a true difference. Right now, the Samsung Health app gives us a multitude of numbers, but it can fall flat. What exactly am I looking for? What should change? Rolling out Vitals to build and give your Energy Score some more backbone is helpful. These analytics show changes clear as day, with short blurbs about what it could mean, so you know how to switch things up. How and what I need to do matters more than a bombardment of numbers.

While this update isn't set to start arriving until next week, Samsung teases that the following features are all "included in the upcoming Galaxy Watch." Kicking things off is "Vitals." This feature focuses on five important health metrics: heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature, and blood oxygen.

Vitals will take the current Energy Score to another level by analyzing these metrics against your "resting baseline" to find any noteworthy changes. Similarly, "Health Heart Score" notes your sleep, stress, activity, and body composition data. Samsung states this is to identify things in your life that may negatively impact your heart's health.

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"Daily Cardio Load" leans into your workouts more, but it also suggests when you should take your foot off the gas. According to Samsung, Daily Cardio Load monitors the stress on your cardiovascular system when you're active. It will suggest "optimal training targets" for users, alongside when they should rest. The idea is to meet your fitness goal, not wear yourself out before that ever happens.

The "Fitness Index" is another way the revamped Samsung Health app wants to deliver clear data that matters. As the name implies, the Fitness Index monitors your heart rate and VO2 Max, a key metric for aerobic activity. Additionally, the app will measure your daily step count. Samsung says this is all done to tailor content and goals to your physical strengths and weaknesses.

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Boosting what's present

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Two major features—Antioxidant Index and AGEs Index—are receiving proactive updates once this patch arrives. Samsung says its Antioxidant Index will soon offer "an even clearer roadmap of the users’ nutritional intake." What users can expect are trend charts and daily history logs that paint the picture of how your diet is affecting you. The AGEs Index will now capture metrics overnight to help users understand how certain lifestyle choices are affecting their metabolic health and biological aging.

Hearing Health is a new feature that's joining the app and Samsung's proactive approach. This will work by leveraging your Galaxy Watch, phone, and buds to monitor the noise around you. If you're consistently exposed to high-noise environments, your Galaxy Watch will let you know, so you can make changes to preserve your hearing long-term.

At the beginning of this, Samsung mentioned that many of these features are included on its upcoming Galaxy Watch 9. It sounds like we're in for quite the health-focused approach to Samsung's showcase of this new device this summer.