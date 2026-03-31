Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 firmware leak signals launch is right around the corner

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What you need to know

Firmware for the Galaxy Watch 9 (model SM-L345U) appeared on a U.S. test server, signaling that core work is finished.

The Snapdragon Wear Elite (3nm) chipset could boost performance and battery efficiency for Samsung's upcoming wearable.

The 44mm model is expected to keep a 435mAh battery, although any gains will depend on the new chip.

Samsung’s next smartwatch is already knocking on the door. Firmware for the Galaxy Watch 9 has appeared, indicating that development is complete and testing has begun.

A device with the model number SM-L345U has appeared on a U.S. test server, as spotted by Mohammed Khatri, and if you’ve been following the leak cycle, you've probably heard that’s the internal ID for the Galaxy Watch 9 (via SamMobile).

(Image credit: Mohammed Khatri / X)

In mobile tech, when firmware appears on a public test server, it’s a clear sign that core development is done. Now, Samsung’s engineers are probably focused on fine-tuning the software so it works smoothly when the watch launches this summer.

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The Galaxy Watch 8 stood out for its improved shape and better sensor contact, but the Watch 9 is rumored to be even more powerful. Reports suggest it will use the new Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset, which Qualcomm recently hinted would be in the next Galaxy wearables.

Same battery, better efficiency

Efficiency is a main focus this time. The watch will likely come in the usual 40mm and 44mm sizes, and leaks show the 44mm version will have a 435mAh battery. While that’s the same as the Watch 8, the new 3nm Elite chipset could help the battery last longer.

Don’t expect a major change in appearance, though. After last year’s redesign, Samsung is probably focusing on internal upgrades and AI-powered fitness coaching this year.

Samsung released the Watch 8 with its latest foldables last July, so it’s likely the Watch 9 will launch the same way. A formal reveal is expected at a Galaxy Unpacked event in July 2026.

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Android Central's Take

Samsung may want to call this a Garmin-beater, but it’s hard to see what really sets it apart. The Snapdragon Wear Elite chip looks good on paper, and finishing development early is nice for the engineers, but what does it mean for users? The battery is still 435mAh, so we’re likely to face the same low battery worries after a GPS-heavy workout.

It seems like Samsung is just refining the same product. For people tired of charging their watch every day, another small update in a familiar shape isn’t a big change. It’s just a pricier way to count steps while we wait for a watch that can last through a long weekend.