Concerned about privacy on your Android? Here’s why Bitdefender is your all-in-one solution

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Privacy on Android is more than just using Private Browsing to buy cheaper flight tickets. People are often surprised by how everyday tasks, such as checking your bank account, shopping online, and especially using public Wi-Fi, can expose your personal data without you realising it.

Worse still, many risks aren't obvious until something goes terribly wrong, which is where Bitdefender Antivirus Plus comes into play. Despite the name, it goes beyond traditional antivirus software, combining phishing protection, scam detection, VPN features and app security in a single package.

TL;DR: Bitdefender Antivirus Plus protects your data across apps, websites, and Wi-Fi networks on your phone. It reduces the risk of scams, tracking, and data theft during everyday use by blocking unsafe sites, securing your connection, and scanning apps in real time.

How does Bitdefender protect your data on Android?

Bitdefender monitors your phone for threats and blocks them before they can cause harm by scanning apps, checking links, and detecting unusual activity in real time. This is particularly important when downloading new apps or clicking links in messages, something that many of us do on a daily basis.

Due to advances in scamming techniques and machine learning, some threats are hidden and don’t look suspicious at first. They might even look like they came from someone we trust, using an email address that looks familiar enough not to arouse suspicion.

Bitdefender flags these threats early, so you don’t have to figure it out yourself. Even better, the app does it all automatically and has no significant impact on battery life.

Can Bitdefender stop phishing and scam websites?

Bitdefender blocks access to known malicious and phishing websites before they load, helping prevent sensitive data from being entered into fake pages. It analyses URLs instantly and compares them against its vast library of threat databases.