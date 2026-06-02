Hate everything Google is doing right now? This Android-powered phone is paradoxically what you need

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The Fairphone 6 might just be the most interesting Android phone you can buy today, but probably not for the reasons you expect. In a year marked by increasing reliance on AI, cloud services, and privacy concerns over data handling, Murena's Fairphone 6 stands alone.

The Fairphone 6 offers seemingly everything for the person who wants a unique phone this year and is tired of all the negative technology trends. It has built-in security for blocking apps and web trackers, a way to hide your IP from snooping advertisers and companies like Meta and Google, a privacy switch on the side that can disable microphones and cameras on a whim — or just enable an ultra-minimalist mode for when you need to unplug — and it's impressively repairable, with 14 components you can easily swap out yourself.

It's the anti-smartphone in so many ways, and it may just be the phone you need to upgrade to if you're worried about your digital privacy and want to ensure you've got a phone that not only gets eight years of software updates (yes, eight!), but also one that's impressively easy to repair.

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Redefining privacy and value

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The sixth-generation Fairphone is a mid-range Android 15 or Android 16-powered phone that's designed to be sustainable and repairable at its core. I list both OS's because Fairphone sells two models: one with a fairly bare-bones version of Android that comes with all the usual Google apps and services, and the more privacy-focused Murena /e/os version that I'm focusing on here.

The minimalist plastic build features two obvious screws on the back for easy disassembly, which reveals a battery that can be easily removed and replaced. That design also allows for the removal and replacement of 14 main components that Fairphone sells for reasonable prices. Fairphone also sells several accessories, like cases and screen protectors, so you don't have to worry about having a hard time finding the right fit.