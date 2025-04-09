There's a rising trend of minimalist phones, with more and more of these hybrid oddities coming out recently. Unlike dumbphones, modern minimal phones such as the Light Phone 3 and Minimal Phone come with Android and support a wide variety of the latest mobile apps.

So, what keeps them minimal? None of these minimalist devices have colored displays, making them non-intrusive and less distracting. They also have a limited OS and functionality, but not to the extent of dumbphones. Some of them don't even use a touch screen, like the Light Phone 3 or Punkt MP02, favoring old-school keypads for input instead.

I find that this new-school variety of minimal phones is more appropriate for the current world as opposed to a dumbphone like the Nokia 2780.

Dumbphones are much too limited for today

(Image credit: Light Phone)

Why would anyone want a "less smart" phone, you ask? We're always distracted by our smartphones these days, and issues like doom-scrolling seriously kill motivation and focus. There is a small niche of people who don't want to be immersed in social media and be connected all the time, everywhere they go.

There are also other niches of older, more senior individuals who find modern flagships to be too complex, as well as kids who are much too young to have a full-fledged Android or iOS smartphone. Many people also like to have a secondary basic phone for times when they need to take a break from the internet and social media.

Dumbphones are just nice for these groups of people, but they are extremely limited in their capabilities as they don't come with Android. While this is by design, the modern world demands a more balanced approach for such users.

Minimalist phones offer a more balanced approach

(Image credit: Minimal)

Take the Minimal Phone, for example. It started out as a concept device based on E Ink devices and Blackberry phones. After passing the design phase in January 2024, the Minimal Phone finally started shipping on April 3, 2025 and can be purchased for $399.99. It's affordable, comes with Android 14, and has all the most desirable functions, such as a mic, speakers, a headphone jack, USB-C charging, GPS, and connectivity via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, and cellular.

The Minimal Phone even has a camera, and you can install apps like WhatsApp, Uber, and Venmo on it. But it's nowhere near as interactive or distracting as the Pixel 9 or the Galaxy S25 Ultra because the B&W display lacks color and has no touchscreen. Since it uses an E Ink display, it has amazing battery life, like the best e-readers and e-paper tablets.

(Image credit: Punkt.)

In fact, minimalist phones don't even sacrifice durability. The Punkt MP02 sports a regular TFT display, albeit still devoid of color, and what's more impressive is that it has an IP52 splash and dust-resistant rating.

You can have connectivity but still disconnect

Minimalist phones are all about intentional connectivity and balance. They offer peace of mind and the option to be on the grid — when you choose to do so. Unlike dumbphones, you can access a vast range of apps and tools, so you're not cut off entirely.

Despite the added functionality, minimalist phones still manage to disconnect from the fast pace of life. You don't get bombarded with information all the time, and you only log on to social media and the internet on your terms.

The muted monochrome screen brings solace to the chaos and busyness of feature-rich smartphones with all the bells and whistles imaginable. You're not tempted to constantly watch reels or TikTok videos. It's also very kind to your eyes, contributing to a more comfortable and relaxed user experience.

I truly believe that this is the right formula for a non-intrusive, uncomplex phone in 2025 as opposed to a dumbphone. It's a great way to slow down and take a breather without handicapping yourself from crucial tools important for everyday life.