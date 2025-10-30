The sustainable, repairable Fairphone 6 is now available in the US for $899

What you need to know

Murena's Fairphone 6 is officially available in the U.S. for $899, and it's available in black or green.

Fairphone 6 runs /e/OS, a deGoogled operating system based on Android but without unnecessary Google apps and services.

The smartphone is easily repairable with one screwdriver, and 12 parts can be simply replaced.

Murena's Fairphone 6, an Android phone built with privacy, repairability, and sustainability in mind, is finally available for purchase in the U.S. The company first revealed the Fairphone 6 in June 2025, with pre-orders opening that same month. Now, the smartphone is generally available for $899 and runs the privacy-focused /e/OS.

It's the follow-up to the Fairphone 5, which debuted in 2023, and is the fourth Fairphone made in partnership with Murena. You might know the company as the maker of /e/OS, an Android fork that provides a "deGoogled" experience for users. The operating system retains only what is needed, cutting out data collection at the system level. It also adds custom, tracker-free Mail and Calendar apps, plus the Murena Workspace for business and cloud needs.

The private software experience from Murena combines with Fairphone's repairable electronics design in an effort to offer users "an ethical smartphone," according to the news release. Fairphone 6 is made to be repairable, packing a modular design with parts that can be replaced with a single screwdriver. The repairable smartphone comes with five years of warranty, too.

On the hardware side, you get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip and a 4,415mAh battery. Despite offering a larger capacity, the Fairphone 6 battery is smaller than the one used in the Fairphone 5, and costs less than $50 to replace. There's a primary 50MP main camera paired with a 13MP ultrawide lens for all your photography needs.

The Fairphone 6 comes with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage as standard, but there's a microSD card slot for future expansion. The display panel is a 6.31-inch OLED covered with Gorilla Glass 7i.

Why you might want to buy a Fairphone 6

Of course, the $899 price tag for the Fairphone 6 is hefty, especially when you consider that you're paying flagship rates for a phone with midrange specs. The value proposition is much more than what you get on paper, though. The Fairphone 6's privacy-first nature and repairability, which includes 12 easily-repairable parts, are what makes it an attractive option — even for the price.

Building a private, sustainable, and repairable Android smartphone isn't cheap, so you'll be paying a premium for that if you choose to buy the Fairphone 6. However, there are some that will gladly pay more for a repairable phone without unnecessary Google apps or services.