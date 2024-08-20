AI is coming to more budget phones thanks to Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Xiaomi is set to unveil the first Snapdragon 7s Gen 3-powered smartphone in September.
- Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 brings advanced AI features from the 7 Plus Gen 3 to budget-friendly smartphones.
- This new chip offers major performance improvements: nearly 20% faster CPU, 40% quicker GPU, 30% better AI performance, and 12% more power efficiency.
- Expect better camera capabilities, advanced gaming, and support for various AI models like Baichuan-7B and Llama 2.
Qualcomm is bringing AI to lower-priced smartphones with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, a toned-down version of the 7 Plus Gen 3 launched earlier this year.
The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 packs some of the AI power of the 7 Plus Gen 3 into a more affordable chipset, making advanced generative AI features accessible to more smartphones.
Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 introduces performance boosts all around. The Kryo CPU is nearly 20% faster, the GPU speeds up by 40%, AI performance jumps by 30%, and power efficiency gets a 12% bump.
By bringing advanced AI tech from the high-end Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 to this chipset, Qualcomm is making advanced AI features more accessible in the competitive mid-range smartphone market.
These upgrades include better camera features, top-notch gaming capabilities, and strong support for various generative AI models like Baichuan-7B and Llama 2 with 1B parameters.
Cloud-based AI platforms like ChatGPT may be great for complex tasks, but they need a constant internet connection. On the other hand, on-device AI, powered by the latest Snapdragon chips, performs better for real-time tasks and offline use, like voice and image recognition and language processing, among others.
The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3's on-device AI also offers real-world benefits like better performance and longer battery life by fine-tuning software, managing apps, predicting battery health, and optimizing charging.
As for the technical specs, the 7s Gen 3 features a main core running at 2.5 GHz, three performance cores at 2.4 GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.8 GHz.
A handful of smartphone brands like Realme, Samsung, Sharp, and Xiaomi are set to use the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 in their upcoming models. Furthermore, Xiaomi is expected to be the first to launch a phone with Qualcomm's latest mid-range chip.
