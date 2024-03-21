The new Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 Mobile Platform brings on-device GenAI to more phones

What You Need To Know

On-device generative AI on the new Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 will allow for the integration of AI chatbots and creation tools.

Wi-Fi 7 with High Band Simultaneous Multi-Link will be part of the latest chipset.

Advanced gaming features on the new chip will bring desktop-like visuals.

OnePlus will be among the first companies to launch a phone with the new chip.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 Mobile Platform is the latest expansion to the company's midrange Snapdragon 7 series. Announced by the tech company on Thursday (Mar. 21), this innovation brings with it on-device generative AI capabilities, a 15% boost in CPU performance, and a 45% boost in GPU performance.

According to the company, the newest Snapdragon Mobile Platform will support a range of AI, large language models, and large vision models, including Baichuan-7B, Llama 2, Gemini Nano, and Zhipu ChatGLM, allowing users to take advantage of features like AI chatbots and creation tools. Perhaps most noteworthy is the capability for multi-language translation, a key hallmark of AI capabilities.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

In addition, the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 will bring enhanced gaming visuals. The Game Post Processing Accelerator and Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2 from Snapdragon Elite Gaming will also be brought on board. These will help bring games' visuals to a more desktop-like level.

Photos will also be getting a boost courtesy of the 18-bit cognitive ISP, and the Mobile Platform will be the first in the 7-series to support Wi-Fi 7 with High Band Simultaneous (HBS) Multi-Link.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

"Today, we embark on the latest expansion in the 7-series to create new levels of entertainment for consumers – integrating next-generation technologies for richer experiences," says Chris Patrick, Qualcomm's senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets.

Another noteworthy element of the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 is the capability for lossless audio. Through Snapdragon Sound and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Audio, the company notes that music will be lossless over Bluetooth, with the addition of smart head tracking features for immersive and low-latency listening.

The Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 will first be integrated with the OnePlus, Realme, and SHARP phones, with a device announcement slated for later this year.

"We are delighted to announce that OnePlus will be among the first smartphone brands to adopt the groundbreaking Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 Mobile Platform," Louis Li, president of OnePlus China, said in a statement. "... Stay tuned for the upcoming announcement of our commercial devices as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver extraordinary experiences to our users."