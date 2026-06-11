Android 17's newest feature feels like it was built for TikTok

Click for next article

What you need to know

Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4 adds Screen Reactions, letting you record your screen and selfie camera together.

The new feature overlays your face on screen recordings, making reaction videos easier to create.

The update also includes the May 2026 security patch, bug fixes, and stability improvements.

Google has released the latest Android 17 QPR1 beta, and it finally includes one of the creator-focused features the company first showcased during The Android Show last month.

At The Android Show, Google highlighted several features coming to Android 17, many of them aimed at creators. These included better Instagram integration for higher-quality uploads, exclusive Edits app features, and even the arrival of Adobe Premiere on Android.

Another feature Google previewed was a new way to make reaction videos directly on Android, and that feature has now arrived with Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

As Google demonstrated last month, the feature makes it much easier to create reaction-style videos without relying on multiple editing apps or green screen effects. It allows users to record themselves and their screen at the same time, automatically overlaying their face on top of whatever content they're reacting to.

(Image credit: X/MishaalRahman)

The feature is built directly into Android's native screen recorder. When starting a screen recording, users will now see a new option called "Show selfie camera." Once enabled, Android places a cutout of your face over the screen recording.

There is one limitation, though. The feature only works when recording the entire screen. If you're using Android's single-app recording mode, the selfie camera option won't be available.

Google also lets users customize the look of the reaction video by adding a colored background behind the selfie camera feed. Available color options include black, purple, red, blue, green, and orange.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beyond the new creator feature, Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4 also includes the May 2026 security patch along with a number of bug fixes and stability improvements. The build carries version number CP31.260522.006.

If you want to try Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4 yourself, you'll need a Pixel device enrolled in the Android Beta Program. Google has already started rolling out the update over the air, although users can also sideload the update or manually flash the factory image if they prefer.