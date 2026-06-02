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What you need to know

Google's rolling out a Android 17 Beta 4.1, which focuses on solving issues regarding hearing aids and the status bar.

The patch notes drew attention to several other Android makers who have phones supported in the Android 17 beta, such as Honor, Xiaomi, and Vivo.

Google is moving fast, testing its software's first major quarterly release alongside the main beta.

While the scheduled releases for Android 17's beta have already rolled out, Google is bringing another iterative update to solve a few lingering issues.

Google posted the changelog for Android 17 Beta 4.1 on Reddit, which is rolling out for the Pixel 6 up to the Pixel 10 and the Pixel Tablet. Users should be aware that Beta 4.1 bears two firmware numbers. Enrolled testers with a Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, Pixel 7, and 7 Pro will receive CP21.260330.011.A1. All other devices will find CP21.260330.011. Google is likely working on fixing up a few issues that have cropped up during its testing before Android 17 debuts officially.

Google is rolling out a fix for the status bar. It's been identified that it would "incorrectly display zero signal bars despite active connectivity." Another fix is rolling out for Android 17's accessibility. The patch notes state an issue has been fixed that caused hearing aids "to be automatically forgotten from paired devices after inactivity or charging."

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The remainder of the patch notes is as follows:

A UI synchronization issue where the mobile data Quick Settings icon remained active during Airplane mode

An issue where external displays would go black when selecting high resolutions

A Bluetooth audio routing issue that caused playback silence after system interruptions like timers

A bit of house cleaning

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Google also highlights that users with other Android phones from different makers can get in on the Android 17 beta, too. It states phones from Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Sharp, Vivo, and Xiaomi are eligible. If you're interested (and if you have a supported device), you can follow Google's instructions for how to get started.

We've been experimenting with Google's last scheduled beta for its Android 17 cycle since April. The company's focus was stability, ahead of what should be a mid-2026 launch for Android 17. App memory limits to reduce excess RAM usage were introduced, alongside improved performance and battery life for phones. Developers were also encouraged to begin optimizing their apps for Android 17 in preparation for its stable release.

Google also isn't wasting much time. Android 17's first QPR is in testing, as Beta 3 rolled out for users late in May. Bug fixes were its focus, but Android moved closer to a frosted-glass design in this beta.

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Android Central's Take

Google's been on a tear with Android 17 this year, wasting no time rolling out betas and even testing its first quarterly patch. While we're expecting it to drop in mid-2026, there's s chance we might see things line up with the Pixel 10 series.