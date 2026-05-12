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What you need to know

At the Android Show, Google highlighted massive upgrades to your security and privacy on its software.

Location access is becoming more transparent, meaning users can more easily when and which apps have access their location to manage them.

Better protections against banking scams are on the way, alongside "Mark as Lost," which introduces a biometric layer to protect your phone if it gets stolen.

You can't have an Android Show without the Android OS showing up in some way, and Google's doing that by highlighting better security and privacy.

Stronger controls that users can directly put to use are coming to Android 17 this year. Google highlighted during the Android Show that it's introducing a "temporary precise location" button; this might be useful to someone who wants to know where a cafe is around them or perform other quick tasks. Since this is something you'd do in the moment, Google says it's worked in privacy software to ensure unwanted tracking doesn't get a chance to show its face.

More location access transparency from apps that track where you are will be included. Users will be able to tap this indicator and see which apps have recently tracked their location and manage them. What's more, there's a "Contact Picker" that's being worked on by developers. In the instance that an app asks for contacts access, users should soon find "the specific fields" the app is interested in filling.