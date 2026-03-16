The Fairphone 6 is getting Android 16 earlier than expected

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What you need to know

Fairphone has started rolling out Android 16 to the Fairphone 6 today (March 16), beating the typical update timeline most Android brands follow.

New tools like Force Group Notifications and Notification Cooldown bundle alerts and lower sound levels during message bursts, cutting down on notification overload.

Android 16 blocks risky actions, like enabling sideloading or granting sensitive permissions during calls, to help prevent social engineering attacks.

The new Outline Text feature adds a border around system text, improving readability for users who need higher visual contrast.

Most major software updates stick to a familiar pattern, with big tech companies leading the way. But Fairphone, a European company known for its sustainable phones, is surprising everyone by starting the Android 16 rollout for the Fairphone 6 today, March 16.

Android Central's Take By releasing Android 16 so early, Fairphone is giving its users a smoother, safer phone experience and proving that quick, clean updates are possible for smaller manufacturers.

This is the first Fairphone to support the new operating system. Rather than adding flashy or experimental features, Fairphone says it is focusing on stability and practical, everyday use. The update keeps the interface clean and powerful, with no unnecessary apps or clutter.

If your phone often buzzes with too many notifications, Android 16 offers a helpful fix. The new "Force Group Notifications" setting gathers all alerts from the same app into one group, so you can expand or collapse them with a single tap.

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There's also a new "Notification Cooldown" feature that lowers the alert volume if you get a lot of group chat messages at once, helping to reduce distractions.

Security and accessibility get meaningful upgrades

The update also adds new security features. To help prevent social engineering scams, Android 16 on the Fairphone 6 blocks certain actions during phone calls. This means scammers can't trick you into enabling app sideloading or giving sensitive permissions, like Accessibility access, while you're talking.

Android Central's Take What stands out most to me about this update isn't the features, but the timing. Fairphone has managed to release Android 16 months ahead of most major competitors, even though those companies have far more resources. It's honestly a bit embarrassing for the big brands. If a small, sustainable company can do this, what's stopping everyone else?

For those who need better screen contrast, the new "Outline Text" tool adds a clear border around text to make it easier to read across the system.

There are also some popular quality-of-life improvements. Now, you can set your phone to open Google Wallet right away with a double press of the power button, making it faster to pay or use transit.

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You can also choose different measurement systems in the settings. The update even adds seven new emojis from Unicode 16.0.