Which phone has the best camera for capturing a FIFA match? Check out my TOP 6 picks

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The FIFA World Cup is upon us, but there are only a few phone cameras that can truly capture all of the action without skipping a beat. Before you head off to the next match, keep reading for my hand-picked list of the best Android phone cameras that money can buy in 2026.

Let's face it: not all camera phones are created equal. Some are better at taking action shots, while other devices might be better suited for selfies. Most of the picks below are even chockful of AI-boosted software features so you can edit all of your images and videos directly on the device.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is unsurprisingly at the top of the list, but there are plenty of other options available if you want something more affordable or specialized. Needless to say, if you're trying to select the Android phone with the best camera tech possible, you'll find it on this list.

Which camera phone is best?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max are generally considered to be the best camera phones on the market today, balancing high-res lens systems with AI-powered editing features and powerful video recording technology. The Google Pixel 10 Pro is also well-regarded as a powerful camera phone, while the Google Pixel 10a is an outstanding choice if you want flagship-level cameras at a lower price.

Is a real camera or smartphone camera better?

It should come as no surprise that, generally speaking, using a real camera will result in better photos. That being said, it can take months of study and practice to capture professional-looking images on a traditional camera.

Smartphones, on the other hand, are designed to be user-friendly straight out of the box, with a ton of on-device editing tools, AI features, and more. Unless you're serious about learning photography skills, simply using the phone in your pocket may give you better images on the fly.