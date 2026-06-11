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What you need to know

The Honor Magic V6 is launching in Malaysia; however, one major highlight is the company's new seven year stance on updates.

The company announces that it will support the entire Magic series with seven years of Android OS and security updates for U.K. and EU users.

Android Central had a chance to sit down and talk with Honor about the improvements to the Magic V6, and everything from its thin profile to a strong hinge got discussed.

Honor has continuously highlighted its newest book-style foldable, and now this device is arriving overseas.

The company shared details about the Magic V6's launch in Malaysia, which carries a massive announcement for the future of Honor. Time is running out for the pre-order period for the Magic V6 in the country. Honor states June 11 is the final day consumers in the region can confirm their device early for RM 7,699 (~$1,891). Consumers are also in for a few pre-order benefits/exclusive gifts.

What's more, Honor announced that it will support the Magic V6 and the entire Magic series with seven years of Android OS and security updates.

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Android Central's Take There's no word yet if the Honor Magic V6 will hit the States. Its "global" debut pretty much encompasses many overseas regions. It's unfortunate, to say the least. I really liked this phone during Honor's early teasers for it. The phone is stylish, thin, but holds its own. Another key point is its photography. The Magic V6 offers a dependable, crisp camera, and even a long-lasting battery in that thin, foldable frame.

This is a commitment it's willing to stick by for users in the U.K. and the EU. Honor says it plans to fully commit to "long-term software support, security, and value for users."

Joining the Magic V6's debut in Malaysia is the Honor and Yoni Alter collaboration. This collaboration sees the Chinese OEM working with the designer/artist on a phone case that is passionately red, just like the Magic V6.

Feel the Magic

(Image credit: Honor)

Honor wanted to do something special with the Magic V6 this year. It teased the phone in February, discussing how a foldable phone could be so thin, yet also durable for everyday life. Those early teasers gave us a good look at its design, while also showing off the device in a striking red colorway. Moreover, the phone was confirmed to feature a unique back panel texture that looked soft to the touch.

Another major highlight was the phone's durability. Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich sat down with Honor to go over the Magic V6 and what consumers could look forward to. Among the topics, heartier hardware was brought up. It's specifically the white colorway for the Magic V6 that qualifies as "the world's thinnest foldable." Unfolded, the device measures 4mm, while folded sits at 8.75mm.

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It brings the Magic V6 closer to a standard phone feel (the Galaxy S26 Ultra is 7.9mm). The other colorways are slightly thicker, but Sutrich says it's hard to tell the difference even with proper measurement tools. Elsewhere, the Magic V6 boasts the 2800MPa Honor Super Steel hinge material, withstanding 500,000 lifetime folds.