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What you need to know

"Wide" fold rumors continue, but suggest that overseas makers, such as Honor and Vivo, might have versions of their own in the pipeline.

Vivo's version could appear as the "X Fold 6," per a tipster's post online, while another allegation says Honor is working on one that could debut next year.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide surfaced again, and it's cameras are looking a little typical.

Industries are typically competitive, and these rumors say the "Wide" foldable competition is heating up with new Chinese challengers.

There are a couple of tipsters on Chinese social media (Weibo) who have claimed that a couple of phone makers are looking into wider foldable phones. A post by Gizmochina highlights a post by Smart Pikachu, claiming Vivo is already working on a "Wide" Fold with a notable upgrade (via PhoneArena). The tipster points users toward an alleged "Vivo X Fold 6," adding that "those who like large folding designs" should seek that device out.

This tipster's allegations conclude by stating Vivo might "greatly improve" the display crease for its wider foldable. Joining the wider fold train is another tipster, Guan Tongxue, who says Honor wants a piece of the pie, too. Its expected timeline is still unknown, but the post claims it's "only a matter of time" before we see its market reveal.