Samsung’s One UI 9 leak just spoiled the Wide Fold’s entire vibe
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By Jay Bonggolto published
Samsung’s own One UI 9 leak spilled details about upcoming foldables ahead of launch.
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What you need to know
- Samsung's own One UI 9 software leaked the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and corroborated the existence of the rumored Wide Fold codenamed H8.
- The Wide Fold appears to be shorter and wider, giving the cover display a normal phone shape instead of a narrow strip.
- Its rear camera design mirrors the Galaxy S25 Edge, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 looks virtually identical to the Z Fold 7.
Samsung typically keeps its upcoming hardware secret until a flashy Unpacked event. This year, though, its own software is revealing the details.
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