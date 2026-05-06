Samsung’s One UI 9 leak just spoiled the Wide Fold’s entire vibe

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Samsung’s own One UI 9 leak spilled details about upcoming foldables ahead of launch.

A leaked render of the supposed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide in a black colorway, showing its wider cover and inner displays and a dual camera array.
(Image credit: Android Headlines)

What you need to know

  • Samsung's own One UI 9 software leaked the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and corroborated the existence of the rumored Wide Fold codenamed H8.
  • The Wide Fold appears to be shorter and wider, giving the cover display a normal phone shape instead of a narrow strip.
  • Its rear camera design mirrors the Galaxy S25 Edge, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 looks virtually identical to the Z Fold 7.

Samsung typically keeps its upcoming hardware secret until a flashy Unpacked event. This year, though, its own software is revealing the details.

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