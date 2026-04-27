Samsung’s Fold 8 Wide could fix one of foldables’ ugliest camera problems

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What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could shrink its selfie camera cutout from 3.7mm to 2.5mm, and the same could be seen on the Wide version.

Both phones are expected to use a 10MP selfie camera, so don’t expect better photo quality.

Launch is expected around late July alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Samsung might have a clever move planned for the Galaxy Z Fold 8. According to recent rumors, the book-style foldable's front camera cutout could shrink from 3.7mm on the Fold 7 to just 2.5mm, giving you a little more screen on the cover display. Now, a new rumor says the Z Fold 8 Wide could get the same update.

A Weibo post by reliable leaker Ice Universe says the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will use the same improved selfie camera as the regular Fold 8. This means a smaller 2.5mm camera cutout, which is a small but welcome change that trims the bezel and gives you a bit more screen space.

The rumor also says both phones will have a 10MP selfie camera, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 7. So, you'd be wise not to hold your breath for a big jump in image quality.

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