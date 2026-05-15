Honor just gave us a clearer idea of when its Robot Phone is coming
The AI-powered Robot Phone will debut in Q3 2026, around the same time as the iPhone Fold and Pixel 11 series.
What you need to know
- Honor has officially confirmed that the Robot Phone will launch globally in Q3 2026.
- The Robot Phone features a gimbal-like camera system that can automatically track movement.
- Honor partnered with ARRI to bring more advanced cinema-style video features to the phone.
Honor's Robot Phone, which ended up winning one of our best showcase awards at MWC 2026, finally has a launch window.
At MWC, Honor officially showcased the Robot Phone after first teasing it late last year as a concept. Back in Barcelona, the company only confirmed that the phone would launch in the second half of 2026, but it has now narrowed things down further, officially confirming a Q3 2026 launch window.
Honor has been heavily hyping up the Robot Phone ever since its first teaser. We also got to see it in person at MWC, and for those who don't remember, the Robot Phone features a gimbal-style camera system on the back that can automatically track your movement. It's almost like having a DJI Osmo Pocket built directly into a smartphone.