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What you need to know

A rumor from an overseas tipster claims the Galaxy Z "Wide" Fold could offer a 7.6-inch display and a (combined) 4,800mAh battery.

The post adds that Samsung might also chase Qualcomm to implement its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC in the phone.

Previous rumors have touched on its aspect ratio, with some claiming it could be 18:18, focusing more on the horizontal.

Speculation about a "wide" Galaxy Z Fold has been swirling since last year, but we never really knew what was coming; that's now changing.

Recently, Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station posted some alleged details about Samsung's "Wide" Galaxy Z Fold (via SammyGuru). According to the post, the wider book-style foldable is expected to debut in Samsung's "domestic market" with a "large" 7.6-inch internal display. The battery is a concern, to which DCS claims the phone will offer a combined 2,267mAh and 2,393mAh setup.

In total, this would amount to 4,660mAh; however, Samsung is likely to advertise this as a 4,800mAh "typical" battery for consumers. The tipster adds that Samsung may also chase Qualcomm for its SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. DCS didn't state anything about the phone's charging capabilities, such as whether or not Samsung's upping its wired game.

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DCS continues along the lines of previous speculation, which is that the "Wide" Fold is suspected tos ee a 2026 debut (likely this summer).

More wide rumors

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

We've been hearing speculation about this "Wide" Fold (or whatever) for months now, and the information has changed at times. What's seemingly remained the same is the Wide Fold's 7.6-inch internal display. This was alleged late in December, when reports said Samsung was pursuing a wider, book-style foldable to keep pace with Apple's supposed plans. The aspect ratio has been talked about quite often, since it's supposed to be "wide."

Some claim the phone could offer an 18:18 aspect ratio. Something like this would give it a more horizontal focus, rather than vertical. The publication throws around numbers like 4:3 or 16:10 for its aspect ratio, instead. It's sufficient to say we'll have to wait a few more months before we know for sure. More recent rumors about the phone claim the device appeared in a database listing, revealing its apparent model number. Additionally, it seems Samsung is preparing to debut the phone in several markets, the U.S. included.

Android Central's Take

It was pretty apparent early on that Samsung seemingly wanted to go down a more tablet-esque route with this Fold. I'm more interested in how a device like this would be marketed. Of course, the tablet feel is a part of it, but we have the Fold 7 (and what's coming up). The Fold 7 was incredibly popular for Samsung due to its thinner build and other enhancements. Perhaps it'll chase a more productivity-based angle? Time will tell, as we're supposedly expecting this later this summer.