What you need to know

Rumors about a "Wide" Galaxy Z Fold return, with a report claiming more model numbers were spotted, potentially detailing where it could launch.

A leak states the phone could debut in China and Korea; however, numbers for the U.S., Canada, and global regions were discovered, too.

Earlier rumors claimed that Samsung was looking to create a wider Galaxy Z Fold that could feature an 18:18 aspect ratio internal display.

It's been a while since there have been any rumors about Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold alternate this year, but a new report brings it back with launch location speculation.

The folks at SmartPrix updated an older post with rumors about Samsung's alleged "wide" Galaxy Z Fold 8 (via Android Authority). The publication states it discovered a GSMA IMEI database listing for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 alternate model this week. There's very little information about the device in the listing, other than reports that it could be a wide-screen device.

However, the root of the leak is that the listing seemingly shows where the device is headed.