There's some 'Wide' rumors about where Samsung's other Galaxy Z Fold could debut
This alternate model could debut in several countries, and it looks like the U.S. is among them.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
What you need to know
- Rumors about a "Wide" Galaxy Z Fold return, with a report claiming more model numbers were spotted, potentially detailing where it could launch.
- A leak states the phone could debut in China and Korea; however, numbers for the U.S., Canada, and global regions were discovered, too.
- Earlier rumors claimed that Samsung was looking to create a wider Galaxy Z Fold that could feature an 18:18 aspect ratio internal display.
It's been a while since there have been any rumors about Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold alternate this year, but a new report brings it back with launch location speculation.
The folks at SmartPrix updated an older post with rumors about Samsung's alleged "wide" Galaxy Z Fold 8 (via Android Authority). The publication states it discovered a GSMA IMEI database listing for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 alternate model this week. There's very little information about the device in the listing, other than reports that it could be a wide-screen device.
However, the root of the leak is that the listing seemingly shows where the device is headed.