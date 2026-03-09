Three ways to get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra before the big release

Click for next article

Samsung's newest flagship lineup finally hits store shelves on Wednesday, March 11th, which means you only have a few more days to take advantage of the best Galaxy S26 preorder deals before they're gone.

Fortunately, there are plenty of offers to choose from, with a few promotions that might even get you the powerful Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra for free — IF you're able to meet the eligibility requirements. This generally means that you'll need to upgrade your wireless service or trade in an old or broken device if you want to land the max savings. These deals may not be for everyone, but make them work for you and you'll be using one of the most powerful Samsung phones ever built in no time.

3 legit deals that get you the Galaxy S26 Ultra for FREE