New Mint Mobile deal gives you three months of wireless for only 30 bucks - this is not a test!
Mint's popular 5GB plan drops to $10 per month.
It's no secret that Mint Mobile is one of my favorite wireless providers, but I have to admit that there has been a notable shortage of new deals from the company over the past few months. Fortunately, there are signs that this is changing, as Mint just launched a promotion that gives you three months of the 5GB plan for only $30 upfront. That's a 33% discount that drops the T-Mobile-powered wireless plan to only 10 bucks per month!
Mint Mobile 5GB plan: three months for only $10 per month
Join Mint Mobile today and you'll get your first three months of the 5GB plan for only $30 upfront. It's that simple. There are no confusing eligibility requirements to worry about and you even get a 7-day money-back guarantee if you decide that the wireless plan isn't working for you.
Completely owned and operated by T-Mobile (with all of the network benefits therein), Mint Mobile is a popular MVNO carrier that operates on a buy-in-bulk plan system. You simply pay for the data you need in 3, 6, and 12-month increments of time, and you have complete freedom to upgrade or downgrade your plan when it's time to renew.
The 5GB plan featured in this deal gets you, well, 5GB of data per month alongside unlimited talk and text, a mobile hotspot, and free calls to Mexico, Canada, and the UK. Once the three-month promotional period comes to an end, you can renew with the 5GB plan for $15 per month, or upgrade to the 15GB, 20GB, or Unlimited plan with zero hassle. Not sure if you're ready to commit to Mint? The MVNO also offers a free trial that lets you explore all of the benefits of the carrier without interrupting your existing service.
Need a new phone?
Google Pixel 10a 128GB: $499.99 $374, plus 50% off one year of the Unlimited plan at Mint Mobile
Buy the new Google Pixel 10a with one year of the Unlimited plan and Mint Mobile will give you $125 off the phone AND 50% off the wireless. That effectively knocks the price of the data plan down to just 15 bucks per month for a full year!
