Mint Mobile is a prepaid carrier operating on T-Mobile's network that sells its plans in multi-month bundles so you can save money. You can buy three, six, or 12 months at a time, and plans come in 4GB, 10GB, 15GB, and even unlimited with 5G included. If you decide to try out Mint Mobile, porting your number from another carrier is relatively simple and painless. Best of all, it's free.

How to port your number to Mint

Before starting the porting process, it's important to note that your phone number must remain active on your previous carrier throughout the process. If you cancel your old service before moving to Mint, you likely won't be able to recover your phone number — at least, not without going through a much more tedious process.

You will need a Mint Mobile SIM card and a compatible phone to get started. Mint Mobile will work with any of the best Android phones thanks to the T-Mobile network's great compatibility.

If you have a Google Pixel phone or newer iPhone, you can also activate with an eSIM. During checkout, select eSIM as your delivery option, and you will receive activation information after you complete your purchase.