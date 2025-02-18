Mint Mobile finally gets the new Samsung in stock, and it's one of the best Galaxy S25 deals I've seen

Attention, Samsung fans: Mint Mobile is finally selling the Galaxy S25 series, and once again, the deals on display are no joke. You can now buy any of the three phones included in the flagship series and score $200 off alongside a year of the Unlimited plan for the discounted price of $15 per month.

In other words, this Mint Mobile promotion could get you a great 2025 smartphone and a full 12 months of T-Mobile-powered coverage for as little as $780, or $65 per month if you pay using affirm. Considering that most of the best Galaxy S25 deals on the web are trade-in opportunities or gift card incentives, this Mint Mobile offer stands apart as something quite special. Plus, just imagine not paying your phone bill again until March 2026. Yeah, it's that good.

Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB: $800 $600, plus 12 months of Unlimited for $15/month at Mint Mobile Purchase the new Samsung Galaxy S25 alongside a year of the Unlimited plan at Mint Mobile and you'll get a straight $200 carved off the phone, plus the price of wireless will drop to only $180 ($15 per month). Both the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra are getting the same deal as the base model S25, so you can choose the version that's right for you.

✅Recommended if: you want the latest Samsung phone at the best price possible without a trade-in; you'd like to save money on your phone bill in 2025.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't want to commit to one wireless carrier for a full year; you're looking for a trade-in opportunity.

This deal also comes in the wake of Mint Mobile's confirmation that it will soon be removing the data cap from its Unlimited plan. Although the Unlimited tier already ranked among the best unlimited plans in the business, the 40GB cap meant that heavy data users couldn't get the most out of their Mint Mobile service. Thanks to this update, however, the plan will soon get you truly unlimited talk, text, and data on T-Mobile's vast 5G network, along with a free mobile hotspot, free calls to Mexico and Canada, and Wi-Fi calling support.

The phones you're getting out of the deal are no slouch, either. All three devices in the Galaxy S25 lineup are powered by the custom Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, plus you get a suite of new Galaxy AI software features, a sophisticated Gorilla Glass Victus 2 construction, and seven years of OS/security updates guaranteed.