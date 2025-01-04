Forget the S25, you can still score $400 OFF the Google Pixel 9 with this leftover holiday deal

We may have officially entered the new year, but Mint Mobile has decided to extend 2024's best Google Pixel 9 deal a little while longer. Head to Mint's website right now and you can get a whopping $400 off the Pixel 9, plus 12 months of the popular Unlimited plan for just $180 (that's a 50% discount).

In other words, you're looking at a full year of Android Central's favorite wireless plan AND a top-rated flagship phone for only $579 (or $25 if you pay using affirm). If this deal sounds familiar, it's because I've been mentioning it pretty much every chance I get. There is no other Google Pixel deal that came even close to matching this value in 2024, the only catch is that you have to be willing to switch wireless carriers to receive the savings. But seriously, look at your most recent phone bill then look at this deal — it probably doesn't even come close.

Score 50% OFF Google's latest masterpiece at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $399, plus 50% off one year of the Unlimited plan at Mint Mobile Mint Mobile has extended the holiday deal that gives you 50% off both the Google Pixel 9 AND a year of its popular Unlimited plan, no strings attached. The carrier also got the Wintergreen color variant back in stock, so place your order now to enjoy that stylish, minty goodness. ✅Recommended if: you want a phone with great cameras, AI features, and 12GB of RAM; you live in an area with good T-Mobile coverage. ❌Skip this deal if: you're happy with your current wireless carrier; you don't want to be locked into a single carrier for a full year. 👀Alternative deal: $100 off at Amazon when you buy unlocked

Mint Mobile's Unlimited plan gives you unlimited talk, text, and data (capped at 40GB before speeds slow) on T-Mobile's historic 5G/4G LTE network. You also get free calls to Mexico and Canada and a mobile hotspot. There's no contract or confusing fine print to worry about, and you're free to leave Mint after the year is up with zero hassle. Even if you do decide to switch carriers at that time, the Pixel 9 is yours to keep.

Speaking of which, as we detailed in our 4/5-star review, the Google Pixel 9 ranks among our favorite flagship phones released this year, coming complete with seven years of guaranteed software support, a ton of useful AI features, and some of the best cameras found on any Pixel to date.

Just imagine: you can make a single payment right now and not think about your phone bill until 2026 — and that's not even considering the value of the Pixel 9. Yeah, it's that good.