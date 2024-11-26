Mint Mobile will apparently just pay your phone bill for a YEAR when you buy this Samsung phone

Black Friday has presented another opportunity for Mint Mobile to flex its great deal muscles (yes, deal muscles are a thing, duh), and the offers on display do not disappoint. I've already covered Mint's Black Friday sale elsewhere, but one Samsung deal in particular deserves some special attention. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 alongside one year of Mint Mobile's Unlimited plan and you'll get $180 off your purchase, effectively making the full 12 months of wireless service 100% free.

The plan in question is no drag, either: it's actually one of the best unlimited plans we've ever used, with unlimited talk, text, and data on T-Mobile's legendary 5G network, talk and text to Mexico and Canada, and 10GB of free mobile hotspot data every month. Yes, the Unlimited plan is capped at 40GB before data starts to slow, but again, it's free, so unless you're a heavy data user, it's a pretty incredible opportunity.

Forget Black Friday, this Mint Mobile deal lasts all year

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB: $800 $620, plus one year of the Unlimited plan for $15/month at Mint Mobile If you're trying to grab one of the year's best Samsung phones, check out this Mint Mobile deal that gives you $180 off the Galaxy S24 AND 50% off one year of the Unlimited plan when you buy the two items together. Since Mint's Unlimited plan only costs $180 for a year during this promotional period, you're basically getting 12 months of T-Mobile-powered wireless for free. In other words, buy an excellent Android phone and you won't have to think about your phone bill for an entire year. That's a Black Friday gift that keeps on giving.. and giving.

✅Recommended if: you hate paying your wireless bill but love Android phones; your area gets good T-Mobile coverage and you're ready to switch carriers.

❌Skip this deal if: you regularly use more than 40GB of data each month; you'd rather just buy an unlocked phone; you don't want to commit to a full year of one data plan.

Owned and operated by T-Mobile (with an occasional side of Ryan Reynolds), Mint Mobile is an intriguing MVNO carrier that sells wireless in 3, 6, and 12-month chunks of time. Unlike some carriers that bog you down with complicated contracts and hidden fees, Mint keeps it simple by offering four straightforward plan options that tell you exactly what you're getting each month.

Sure, you might miss out on some of the premium perks offered by Big Three carriers, but Mint is cheap, no-frills wireless on the world's largest 5G network. That's good enough for me.