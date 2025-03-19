Forget the Pixel 9a, you can buy the standard Google Pixel 9 for JUST $399 at Mint Mobile today

Everyone is talking about the new Pixel 9a, but if you don't want to wait for the midrange smartphone to drop next month, there's a Google Pixel 9 deal at Mint Mobile that deserves your immediate attention. Bundle the purchase of the flagship with one year of the Unlimited plan, and the T-Mobile-owned carrier will knock $400 off the price of the phone, knocking it down to only $399.

To make the deal even more exciting, Mint Mobile will also carve 50% off the price of the wireless. In other words, you're getting the excellent Google Pixel 9 with a full 12 months of unlimited talk, text, and data for just $579, or $49 per month if you use affirm. Considering that the Pixel 9a is set to retail for $499, you're getting a better phone AND a full year of wireless for just 80 bucks more. You don't need to be a mathematician to know which deal is better.

Of course, the deal only really makes sense if you're cool with switching to a new wireless plan. Assuming that's the case for you, you'll be happy to learn that Mint offers one of the best unlimited plans around, coming complete with unlimited talk, text, and data on T-Mobile's vast 5G/4G LTE network, a free 10GB mobile hotspot, calls to Mexico and Canada, and more. Sure, you can get more premium perks by going with a Big Three carrier, but if you just want a simple phone plan that won't break the bank, Mint Mobile's Unlimited tier is one of the best options in the biz.

The Pixel 9 is no slouch either. This Google flagship utilizes the powerful Tensor G4 chipset with 12GB of RAM and all of the latest AI-boosted software features, plus you'll enjoy excellent cameras, a gorgeous 120Hz display, and seven years of OS/security updates. The phone is better than the upcoming Pixel 9a in just about every way that counts, and if you can take advantage of this deal, deciding between the two should be a no-brainer.

This Mint Mobile deal has been around for a while, but I've received word that it could be expiring on March 31st, so don't wait too long if you're interested.