It's time to ditch your boring wireless carrier — Mint Mobile's Black Friday deals are NO JOKE

The biggest sale event of 2024 is almost here, and Mint Mobile is marking the occasion by dropping some of the best Black Friday phone deals I've ever seen. I know that sounds like something a deal writer would say, but I'm being serious here. Let me explain.
Some of the best Android phones of 2024 are getting major discounts through the MVNO carrier, and Mint is pairing the savings with some deeply discounted wireless when you transfer your existing phone number. For instance, you could get the Google Pixel 9 AND a full year of the Unlimited plan for a single payment of $479 (or $20 per month using affirm). Alternately, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S24 and simply have your phone bill covered for a year.
Sure, they aren't straight discounts, but if you're looking to switch wireless carriers, just imagine: you could make a single payment right now and not have to think about your phone bill again until December 2025. Plus, you'll get an incredible 2024 device out of the deal. Yeah, it's that good.
Keep reading for all of the best deals from Mint Mobile's Black Friday sale, but don't wait too long to make your move — Mint has been known to run out of stock during events like this. If you have any questions about the carrier, take a look at our 4/5-star Mint Mobile review while you're in the neighborhood.
My favorite MVNO is meeting my favorite Android phones for the holidays — how sweet!
Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $299, plus 50% off one year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile
The Google Pixel 9 was one of the best flagship phones released this year, coming complete with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, a ton of AI software features, and seven years of guaranteed OS updates.
Purchase the phone from Mint Mobile and you'll score a ridiculous $500 discount AND 50% off a year of the unlimited plan (which just so happens to one of the best data plans we've ever used).
👀 Alternate Black Friday deals: Amazon - $649 | Best Buy - $649
Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB: $799 $620, plus 50% off one year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile
Don't let its relatively plain appearance fool you: the Galaxy S24 is all power under the hood, with a bounty of fun Galaxy AI features, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and a gorgeous 6.2-inch AMOLED display.
Mint Mobile has just added the flagship to its Black Friday lineup, slashing $180 off the phone and dropping 50% off the unlimited plan for one year.
👀 Alternate Black Friday deals: Amazon - $699.99 | Best Buy - $699.99
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: $1,300 $1,100, plus 50% off one year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile
One of the best Samsung phones ever built, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a built-in stylus, plus you get a ton of AI software features, seven years of OS/security updates, and some of the best camera tech around.
Buy the premium device during Mint's Black Friday sale and you'll enjoy $200 off alongside a year of Unlimited for only $15 per month ($180 upfront).
👀 Alternate Black Friday deals: Amazon - $949.99 | Best Buy - $949.99
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB: $1,799 $1,449, plus 50% off one year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile
Versatile and feature-packed, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has just about everything you could want in a foldable phone from Google. You get two glorious displays, a durable folding hinge, and all of the fun AI features you could ever need.
The problem is that the 9 Pro Fold is also pretty expensive. Mint Mobile is helping a bit by carving $350 off the phone when you pair the purchase with 12 months of discounted wireless and transfer your phone number.
👀 Alternate Black Friday deals: Amazon - $1,499 | Best Buy - $1,499
