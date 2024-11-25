It's time to ditch your boring wireless carrier — Mint Mobile's Black Friday deals are NO JOKE

The biggest sale event of 2024 is almost here, and Mint Mobile is marking the occasion by dropping some of the best Black Friday phone deals I've ever seen. I know that sounds like something a deal writer would say, but I'm being serious here. Let me explain.

Some of the best Android phones of 2024 are getting major discounts through the MVNO carrier, and Mint is pairing the savings with some deeply discounted wireless when you transfer your existing phone number. For instance, you could get the Google Pixel 9 AND a full year of the Unlimited plan for a single payment of $479 (or $20 per month using affirm). Alternately, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S24 and simply have your phone bill covered for a year.

Sure, they aren't straight discounts, but if you're looking to switch wireless carriers, just imagine: you could make a single payment right now and not have to think about your phone bill again until December 2025. Plus, you'll get an incredible 2024 device out of the deal. Yeah, it's that good.

Keep reading for all of the best deals from Mint Mobile's Black Friday sale, but don't wait too long to make your move — Mint has been known to run out of stock during events like this. If you have any questions about the carrier, take a look at our 4/5-star Mint Mobile review while you're in the neighborhood.

My favorite MVNO is meeting my favorite Android phones for the holidays — how sweet!