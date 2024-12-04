The best Google Pixel 9 deal I've EVER seen is back after Cyber Monday — shave $500 off at Mint Mobile, no trade-in required

The Cyber Monday sales have come and gone, but one particularly noteworthy Mint Mobile deal has reentered the building: purchase the Google Pixel 9 alongside the carrier's popular Unlimited plan and you'll score a whopping $500 off the phone AND 50% off an entire year of wireless.

That means you're getting one of the year's best phones and a full 12 months of T-Mobile-powered wireless for a single upfront payment of only $479 (or $20/month using affirm). If that doesn't totally destroy your current phone bill, then I need to know who you're working with.

The offer was originally unveiled last week and quickly rose to the ranks of the best Google Pixel deals of Black Friday/Cyber Monday, but much to my dismay, it ran out of stock shortly thereafter. Fortunately, rather than sitting around to count up their coins, Mint Mobile has brought the offer back for all of us procrastinators — but who knows how long it will last this time.

The best Pixel 9 deal of the year has returned

*Last chance!*

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $299, plus 50% off one year of the Unlimited plan at Mint Mobile The Google Pixel 9 is one of our favorite 2024 phones and Mint Mobile is one of our favorite MVNO carriers, so of course we're thrilled to see the two join forces this holiday season. It works like this: buy the phone at Mint Mobile alongside 12 months of the Unlimited plan and you'll score a straight $500 off, plus a 50% discount on the year of wireless. In other words, you can buy this AI-powered flagship phone for less than $500 and not worry about your phone bill again until January 2026. Can't beat that!

✅Recommended if: you want one of the best phones released this year for cheap, and you're cool switching wireless carriers.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't want to be locked into one phone plan for an entire year; you regularly use more than 40GB of data every month.

One of our all-around favorite wireless plans in the biz, Mint Mobile's Unlimited plan gives you unlimited talk, text, and data (capped at 40GB before speeds slow) on T-Mobile's historic 5G/4G LTE network. You also get free calls to Mexico and Canada, a mobile hotspot, and more. Once your twelve months of service are up, you're free to stick with Mint or go elsewhere, but the phone is yours forever.

Speaking of the phone, the Google Pixel 9 ranks among our favorite Android phones released this year, thanks to its long software support, powerful cameras, and useful AI features. This leftover Cyber Monday deal from Mint Mobile already sold out once, so I'd seriously advise acting fast if you're interested.