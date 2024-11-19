Mint Mobile REALLY wants to give you 50% off your phone bill this Black Friday — here are three deals that make it happen

Your phone bill may not be top of mind when shopping for Black Friday deals, but Mint Mobile is attempting to change all of that with its new lineup of holiday offers. For a limited time, the T-Mobile-owned MVNO carrier is dropping ALL of its data plans to a mere $15 per month during your first three months of service ($45 upfront). Sign up for the Unlimited plan and you're looking at a straight 50% discount.

And that's not the only Mint Mobile deal launching this holiday season. You can also bundle your purchase of wireless with a great Android phone and get 50% off an entire YEAR of Unlimited. Oh, and the carrier is carving up to 50% off the phones in question, just for kicks. Why is Mint Mobile offering so many half off deals right now? Who knows, but it's certainly making Black Friday 2024 more interesting.

Mint is apparently dropping 50% OFF everything this Black Friday

Option #1

New customers get 50% off the Unlimited plan for three months at Mint Mobile Join Mint Mobile on ANY three-month data plan, including the Unlimited plan, and the carrier will drop the price down to a single upfront payment of $45 (which shakes out to $15 per month). All of Mint's plans come with high-speed data on T-Mobile's vast 5G network, plus unlimited talk and text, a free mobile hotspot, and free calls to Mexico and Canada.

Option #2

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $399, plus one year of Unlimited for $15 per month If you'd like a new smartphone to go with your new wireless carrier, check out this deal that gives you 50% OFF both the Google Pixel 9 and one year of the Unlimited plan at Mint Mobile. In other words, you could be getting one of our favorite phones AND a full year of service from one of our favorite MVNO carriers for a single payment of $579 (or $25 per month using affirm).

Option #3

Switch from AT&T or Verizon and get a second line FREE at Mint Mobile Sick of your AT&T or Verizon service? Bring your number to Mint Mobile with the purchase of any three-month data plan and the carrier will give you a second identical line at no added cost. This deal works in conjunction with the new customer offer detailed above, so you could potentially get two lines of the Unlimited plan and only pay $45 ($15 per month) for three months. It's like BOGO, but better.

Mint Mobile is an interesting carrier. Unlike other phone companies that bog you down with confusing contracts and hidden fees, Mint keeps it simple by selling T-Mobile-powered wireless in three, six, and 12-month increments of time. All of Mint's plans come with high-speed data on T-Mobile's legendary 5G network, plus you get a free mobile hotspot, calls to Mexico and Canada, and no confusing fine print. The carrier also supports most of the best Android phones, and there are typically loads of great Mint Mobile deals that can get you into the service for dirt cheap.

Sure, there are some drawbacks with Mint Mobile, but they are mostly due to the carrier's simple business structure. Mint has no retail locations, for instance, and you must purchase a minimum of three months of service to join. The Unlimited plan also only gives you 10GB of mobile hotspot data each month, and you lose out on some of the premium international perks and entertainment benefits offered by certain larger carriers.

With Mint, what you see is what you get, and right now I'm seeing some pretty outstanding Black Friday offers. If you're on the hunt for a new wireless carrier, that might be enough.