Mint Mobile is slashing up to 50% off, well, everything — from its Unlimited plan to our favorite Pixel phones

I've been writing about Mint Mobile deals for a couple years now, but this new offer from the T-Mobile-owned carrier has surprised even me. Buy a new smartphone from Mint Mobile's website and you'll be eligible to receive an entire year of the carrier's Unlimited plan for only $15 per month ($180 upfront).

That's 50% off one of the best unlimited plans in the business!

As if those savings on wireless weren't enough, Mint is also heavily discounting some of our favorite Android phones as part of the promotion. The Google Pixel 9, for instance, is $400 off, which means you're getting 50% off both an entire year of wireless and an AI-powered flagship smartphone that's only been out for a couple of months. Keep reading for the full list of devices included in the promotion, but don't wait too long: Mint Mobile tends to run out of stock pretty quickly.

Forget Black Friday, this Mint Mobile deal is for you

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $399, plus 50% OFF one year of Unlimited Grab Google's latest flagship from Mint Mobile and you'll get $400 off the phone AND 50% off a year of the Unlimited plan. In other words, you can make a single payment of $579 and get an outstanding 2024 phone AND not have to worry about paying another phone bill for 12 months. Alternatively, if you use affirm, you'll pay just 25 bucks per month for the phone and service bundle. Either way, it's easily one of the best Mint Mobile deals I've ever seen.

The Google Pixel 9 probably offers the best value here, but it's far from the only discounted smartphone included in Mint Mobile's new promotion. All of the following devices will get you 50% off a year of Unlimited when you buy through the carrier's site:

Owned and powered by T-Mobile, Mint Mobile is a popular MVNO carrier that sells wireless service in 3, 6, and 12-month increments of time. All plans give you unlimited talk and text on the world's largest 5G network, plus free calls to Mexico and Canada and a free mobile hotspot. Mint also offers a seven-day free trial, so if you're not quite ready to switch, you can try out the service alongside your existing wireless plan to see what you think.