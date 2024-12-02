Can someone check on Ryan Reynolds? Mint Mobile keeps giving away free wireless and it's freaking me out

The Cyber Monday deals have landed, and once again, it's Mint Mobile who has impressed me the most. In addition to record-smashing discounts on Pixel phones and 50% off one of the best unlimited plans in the United States, the T-Mobile-owned (and Ryan Reynolds-approved) MVNO carrier is now giving away a FREE month of wireless when you sign up for three months of the 5GB plan.

That means that for one upfront payment of $30, you'll get unlimited talk, text, and 5GB of data on T-Mobile's vast 5G network for three full months, not to mention Wi-Fi calling, free calls to Mexico and Canada, and a free mobile hotspot. The offer is merely the latest in a long line of seemingly illogical Mint Mobile deals to drop around this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events, but I'm certainly not complaining.

Buy two months, get one month free at Mint Mobile

Need a new phone too?

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $299, plus 50% off the Unlimited plan at Mint Mobile If you're okay committing to a full year of wireless in one fell swoop, forget everything I just said and check out this Cyber Monday deal that carves a whopping $500 off the Google Pixel 9 AND 50% off one year of the top-rated Unlimited plan when you purchase the two items together at Mint. That means you could get one of the best phones released this year alongside a full 12 months of Unlimited wireless for a single payment of $479 (or $20/month with affirm). There's a reason why I keep calling this the best Pixel deal of the year.

✅Recommended if: you want great wireless coverage and great phone support without the hassle or complicated contracts of a Big Three carrier; you're Ryan Reynolds.

❌Skip Mint Mobile if: you don't like the idea of buying phone service in bulk; you're happy with your current wireless plan.

To put it bluntly, Mint Mobile works by selling T-Mobile-powered data to users in bulk. The plans are simply named after how much data you'll receive: 5GB, 15GB, 20GB, or Unlimited, and you pay for your service in 3, 6, 12-month increments of time. Once your data allotment runs out for the month, Mint doesn't cut you off, your speeds just slow down.

Still, if you're a particularly heavy data user, Mint Mobile may not be the right carrier for you. After all, even the Unlimited plan slows after 40GB. For other folks, Mint's buy-in-bulk system may not be as convenient as the modular plan systems offered by other MVNOs. But if you simply want an affordable T-Mobile-powered wireless service that doesn't skimp on premium features, Mint Mobile's Cyber Monday sale is ready to hook you up with long-term coverage for dirt cheap.